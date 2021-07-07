Cpwm LLC Has $9.21 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Cpwm LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,222 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC owned about 0.86% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $9,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,028,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 444,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000,000 after buying an additional 40,020 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after buying an additional 175,998 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $74.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,657. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.72 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

