Cpwm LLC Sells 2,179 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cpwm LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,169 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $355.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,200,754. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.90 and a twelve month high of $358.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.10. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total value of $27,379,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,327,320 shares of company stock worth $751,651,681. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.