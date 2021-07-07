Cpwm LLC Sells 5,622 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Cpwm LLC decreased its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC owned about 0.07% of Smartsheet worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.9% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $3,200,889.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,469,356.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $503,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 12,903 shares in the company, valued at $927,596.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,265 shares of company stock worth $18,700,966 in the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

SMAR traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $76.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,534. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.72.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

