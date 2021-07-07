Cpwm LLC Sells 7,782 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Cpwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the period. Omeros accounts for about 1.0% of Cpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cpwm LLC owned about 1.07% of Omeros worth $11,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Omeros by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omeros by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after buying an additional 495,817 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Omeros by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Omeros by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Omeros stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,425. Omeros Co. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $903.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. WBB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,326 shares of company stock worth $2,398,162. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

