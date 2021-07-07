Credit Suisse AG Acquires 5,413 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of SYNNEX worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in SYNNEX by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SYNNEX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in SYNNEX by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SYNNEX by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $370,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $548,781.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,550.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,633. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

SNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.