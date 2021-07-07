Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,985 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Hyatt Hotels worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $2,290,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 31,842 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $3,847,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $1,617,000. Institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,666,656.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on H. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.56.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

