Credit Suisse AG Buys 39,544 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,544 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.68% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $810.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.01.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 213.37%. As a group, analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

