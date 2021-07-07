Credit Suisse AG Buys 44,049 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,049 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.81% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 38,240 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 811.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 93,643 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 186,802 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a market cap of $777.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 60.44%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

