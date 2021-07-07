Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,826 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Stifel Financial worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.98. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SF. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

