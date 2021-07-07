Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,894 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,698.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Barclays cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

