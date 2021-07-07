Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,461 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Flowserve worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Flowserve by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its stake in Flowserve by 1,520.0% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.