Credit Suisse AG Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,122 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of TEGNA worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

TGNA stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $21.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.21.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

