Credit Suisse AG Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 447.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61,341 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.43% of ACM Research worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in ACM Research by 619.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 185,925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ACM Research by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ACM Research by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research stock opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 0.77. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $144.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.37.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. ACM Research’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.33.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

