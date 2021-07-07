Credit Suisse AG Has $6.18 Million Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Webster Financial worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

WBS opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

WBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

