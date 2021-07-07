Credit Suisse AG Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Elastic worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcho Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Elastic by 120.4% during the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,118,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,389,000 after purchasing an additional 611,001 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Elastic by 350.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Elastic by 8.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,552,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,646,000 after buying an additional 119,726 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at $3,336,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC opened at $148.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.75. Elastic has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,675. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.