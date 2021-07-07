Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,902 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of F.N.B. worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after buying an additional 2,912,485 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,183,000 after buying an additional 364,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in F.N.B. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $42,468,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,707,000 after buying an additional 67,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNB. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.