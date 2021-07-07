Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,349 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of CommScope worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CommScope by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,706,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,892,000 after buying an additional 49,798 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,846,000 after buying an additional 2,103,310 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 14.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,090,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,470,000 after buying an additional 379,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,396,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $29,365,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.83. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

