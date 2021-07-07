Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,902 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of F.N.B. worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 12.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 116,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in F.N.B. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in F.N.B. by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

