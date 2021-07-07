Credit Suisse AG Purchases 50,613 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,613 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $859,180. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APLE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

APLE stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

