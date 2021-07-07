Credit Suisse AG Sells 139,909 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,909 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.98% of The Marcus worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,669,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,360,000 after purchasing an additional 154,871 shares during the period. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,753,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Marcus by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 442,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,516,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCS shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

MCS opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $628.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Marcus Co. has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. Research analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

