Credit Suisse AG Sells 31,969 Shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,969 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 4.42% of Natuzzi worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natuzzi from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:NTZ opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $212.82 million, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.95. Natuzzi S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $23.11.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

