Credit Suisse AG Sells 44,485 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,485 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Portland General Electric worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $24,490,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 809,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,632,000 after purchasing an additional 421,621 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 50,681.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 355,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 354,768 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1,589.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 341,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 317,554 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at $490,589.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

POR stock opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on POR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

