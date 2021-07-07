Credit Suisse AG Sells 44,485 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,485 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Portland General Electric worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 590,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,045,000 after acquiring an additional 117,537 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 38.4% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 37,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $693,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 1,589.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,208,000 after buying an additional 341,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 33.2% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 147,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 36,840 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

NYSE:POR opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

In related news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,236.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.