Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,130 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of National Health Investors worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NHI. Truist upped their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Capital One Financial lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors stock opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.93.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

