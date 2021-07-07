Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

ICAGY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.21. 600,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.38.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

