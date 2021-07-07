Credits Price Tops $0.0240 on Top Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $5.37 million and $508,051.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00011176 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000677 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.