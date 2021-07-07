Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.62

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.62 and last traded at $46.06, with a volume of 2767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65.
In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 120.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Criteo in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Criteo by 845.9% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Criteo by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.
Criteo Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTO)
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
