Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.62

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.62 and last traded at $46.06, with a volume of 2767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 120.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Criteo in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Criteo by 845.9% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Criteo by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

