Critical Contrast: Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) & Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) and Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Myovant Sciences and Epizyme, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences 0 4 2 0 2.33 Epizyme 0 2 4 0 2.67

Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 24.79%. Epizyme has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 114.07%. Given Epizyme’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Epizyme is more favorable than Myovant Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Myovant Sciences and Epizyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences N/A N/A -57.93% Epizyme -1,139.03% -143.20% -59.44%

Risk and Volatility

Myovant Sciences has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epizyme has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Myovant Sciences and Epizyme’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences $59.32 million 34.19 -$255.13 million ($2.83) -7.83 Epizyme $15.76 million 49.37 -$231.69 million ($2.29) -3.33

Epizyme has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Myovant Sciences. Myovant Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epizyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.7% of Myovant Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Epizyme shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Myovant Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Epizyme shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Epizyme beats Myovant Sciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of assisted reproduction and is under phase 2 clinical trial. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to develop and commercialize relugolix in oncology and women's health. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients. It also develops Tazemetostat in combination with rituximab in patients with follicular lymphoma; R-CHOP in front-line patients with high risk diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); and PARP inhibitor in patients with platinum-resistant solid tumors, such as small-cell lung cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, and ovarian cancer. In addition, it develops Tazemetostat in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer; and adults and pediatrics with INI1-negative tumors. Further, the company develops pinometostat for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; PRMT5 inhibitor for patients with solid tumors; and PRMT1 inhibitor. Epizyme, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Genentech Inc.; Glaxo Group Limited; Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.; Lymphoma Academic Research Organization; and Eisai Co. Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

