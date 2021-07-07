CROAT (CROAT) Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $209,298.33 and $183.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 88,055,688 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

