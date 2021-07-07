Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.84

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.84 and last traded at $52.84, with a volume of 444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COIHY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Croda International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Croda International’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

