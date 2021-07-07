Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Hits New 12-Month High at $201.54

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $201.54 and last traded at $200.79, with a volume of 15389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 14.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,974,000 after buying an additional 102,514 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,749,000 after purchasing an additional 155,841 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $6,235,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,726,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

