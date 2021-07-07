Crust Network (CRU) Hits Market Capitalization of $55.13 Million

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, Crust Network has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for about $30.61 or 0.00091715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Network has a total market cap of $55.13 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crust Network Profile

CRU is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,883 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

