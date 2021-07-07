Crust Price Reaches $42.40 on Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001195 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008169 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.13 or 0.01431731 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013181 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

