CryptoFlow Reaches Market Cap of $540,535.46 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $540,535.46 and $937.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00050388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00133769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00165691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,557.02 or 1.00014198 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.45 or 0.00985333 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.