CryptoPing (PING) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. CryptoPing has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $249.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00048765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00130146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00168336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,401.13 or 1.00064188 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.47 or 0.00972058 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.