CSFB Increases Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$44.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CSFB from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STLC. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stelco from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stelco from C$34.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Stelco in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Stelco from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.39.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of Stelco stock traded up C$0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$35.29. 155,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a PE ratio of -194.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.74. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$7.27 and a 52 week high of C$39.01.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.