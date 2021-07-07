CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.71% of CSG Systems International worth $25,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.89. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $49.28.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $236.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSGS. TheStreet raised CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sidoti downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

CSG Systems International Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.