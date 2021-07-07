Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFR. Maxim Group increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 77.21%.

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,519,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

