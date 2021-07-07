CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Price Up 233.9% Over Last 7 Days

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $116,218.59 and approximately $48.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded up 233.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.15 or 0.00406846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000618 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.