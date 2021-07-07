CustomContractNetwork Hits Market Cap of $116,218.59 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded 233.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $116,218.59 and $48.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.15 or 0.00406846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000618 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

