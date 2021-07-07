CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.27. 447,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852,459. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.43. The company has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

