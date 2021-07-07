CyberMiles (CMT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $913,260.00

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 11% against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $8.49 million and $913,260.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00066096 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.90 or 0.00405204 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,765.40 or 0.99976808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00038718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007908 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00010898 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.