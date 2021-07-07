CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Acquired by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,179 shares during the quarter. CyrusOne comprises about 3.0% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 16.70% of CyrusOne worth $1,385,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of CONE stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.73. 6,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,993. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.98.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.23.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

