DAD (DAD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.62 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, DAD has traded down 3% against the dollar. One DAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $53.41 million and $1.62 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00057595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.67 or 0.00909824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00044403 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars.

