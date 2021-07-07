Dai Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.49 billion and $314.23 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dai has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00058350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.97 or 0.00927234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00044499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00088786 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,485,764,715 coins and its circulating supply is 5,485,764,226 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

