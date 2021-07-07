Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 986 ($12.88). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 982 ($12.83), with a volume of 182,254 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,015 ($13.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 899.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Daily Mail and General Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

About Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

