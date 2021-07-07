Daniel S. Goldberger Acquires 50,000 Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) CEO Daniel S. Goldberger bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ECOR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. 2,031,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,264. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.29. electroCore, Inc. has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $3.63.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 527.89% and a negative return on equity of 83.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in electroCore in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 3,496.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of electroCore by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 46,260 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.