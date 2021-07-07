Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a 135.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of 132.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 129.00 to 124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

Shares of Danske Bank A/S stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.87. 160,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,254. Danske Bank A/S has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 19.64%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

