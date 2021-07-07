DAOBet Reaches Market Capitalization of $472,493.24 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. DAOBet has a market cap of $472,493.24 and approximately $607.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,326.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $499.15 or 0.01497743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.08 or 0.00414337 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00085954 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000175 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

