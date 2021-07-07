Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Up 9.7%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s share price was up 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.40 and last traded at $73.30. Approximately 30,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,889,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DQ shares. HSBC started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.53.

The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.78.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,183 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 339.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after buying an additional 1,380,196 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,224,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,835,000 after buying an additional 640,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,102,000 after buying an additional 841,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

